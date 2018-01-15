Amazon delivery driver who was robbed of 62 parcels while on duty is sacked and ordered to REPAY the cost of the van repairs and stolen packages (5 Pics)

AN Amazon courier robbed while on duty was sacked and told the cost of the van repairs and stolen packages would be taken out of his wages.

Martyn Gilham, 28, was accosted by a man while he was dropping off a parcel in Coventry.

The thief forced the dad-of-one to the floor and snatched the van keys in the raid.

He jumped into the vehicle and drove off with 62 parcels and Martyn’s wallet in the back.

The van was later recovered by police who have held the vehicle while they carry out forensic checks.

A week later, Martyn received a text from his boss at Fast Despatch Transport Ltd in Leicester, an agency which provides Amazon with couriers.

He was told that the agency was letting him go and that the cost of the stolen van and packages would be deducted from his wages.

The boss wrote to Martyn: “Still waiting for police to release the van.

About work, we will not use your service anymore.

“About your earning, we have to wait to see what will be the bill for the van and for the parcels inside and you receive the rest.”

Martyn said: “It has left me in total shock. I feel like I was blamed for something that wasn’t my fault at all.

“I’m a victim of crime and yet I’m the one who’s getting blamed.”

Martyn was delivering a parcel on December 28 when a man dressed in black grabbed him.

He said: “Someone came from behind and shoved me to the floor. I obviously froze and dropped my van key.

“I didn’t know whether he was armed or what he might do to me.

“He grabbed the key, pushed me out of the way, jumped into the van and drove off.”

Martyn had his phone in his pocket and immediately called cops.

He telephoned his boss from the police station, and recalled: “His first question was: ‘did you leave the key in the ignition?’

“His second question was: ‘is there anything you could have done to prevent it?’

“I think he expected me to fight the thief off but I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“If I put up a fight, who’s to say how that would have turned out? He could have been carrying a knife. Who’s to say what he would have done?”

Police later recovered the van and are carrying out forensic tests.

On January 2, Martyn received the text telling him that his services were no longer required by the courier company and that the cost of any van repairs and packages would be taken out of his wages.

The dad is now in dire financial straits with bills piling up unpaid.

He said: “That job was my main income. The bills come out on the 1st of the month and I have bills piling up.

“My wallet was in the van as well so I had no bank card for days and I still have no driving licence.

“My last payment from the company was on Tuesday 19 December and now I’m missing six full days of pay.

“I should imagine a company like Amazon would have insurance for their parcels so I don’t understand why my wages have to cover them.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Police are investigating the incident which happened around midday on 28 December."

Amazon said: “This is a serious incident and we are pleased the delivery driver is safe. We are working with the independent delivery provider which is investigating.

“We are committed to ensuring that the people contracted by our independent delivery providers are fairly compensated, treated with respect, and follow all applicable laws.”

Fast Despatch appeared to backtrack earlier tonight after they were contacted for comment.

A spokesman said: “The safety of the contracted drivers we work with is our key priority and we are investigating this matter with the police.

“Drivers are trained in the safety and security of themselves and their vehicles.





“When drivers leave Fast Despatch Transport they are paid all money owed to them after a short time period which allows us to calculate outstanding amounts due, such as repair of any damage to the vehicle caused by the driver while delivering parcels.

“This is clearly explained to the drivers when they start working with us.

The driver will not be charged the cost of stolen parcels.”