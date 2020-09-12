People Are Sharing Pics From The Hell On Earth That Is Happening In The West Coast Right Now (40 Pics)

The West Coast of the US is in dire straits. Fires are ravaging California, Oregon, and Washington, destroying everything in their path.

The views there look straight-up Apocalyptic because of the red, orange, and brown sky. Meanwhile, people are saying that the Bay Area in California looks like Mars. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the photos were something right out of a horror or a sci-fi movie. Unfortunately, it’s reality and 2020 still isn’t pulling any punches.